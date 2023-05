Republican DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, NBC reported on Tuesday, citing three unidentified sources.

The pair will host an event on Twitter spaces. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Doina Chiacu)