Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republican Hutchinson, at odds with Trump, eyes 2024 U.S. presidential run

05/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, making clear that he is "not aligned" with former President Donald Trump, another potential candidate.

Hutchinson, a former congressman and head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is in his final year as governor of the southern state, with Arkansas law barring him from seeking a third four-year term.

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether he was considering running for his party's presidential nomination, Hutchinson said, "I am. But of course you've got to get through this year. That's an option on the table."

Hutchinson has criticized Trump's continued efforts to discredit the 2020 presidential election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated the businessman-turned-politician.

Trump has made false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Hutchinson said Trump's decision on whether to run will not influence his own.

"I've made it clear I think we ought to have a different direction in the future and so I'm not aligned with him on some of his endorsements, but also the direction he wants to take our country," Hutchinson said.

"I think he did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction. And so that's not a factor in my decision-making process."

Trump rebuked Hutchinson last year when the governor vetoed a Republican-backed bill passed by the state legislature to ban certain types of treatment for transgender youths. Hutchinson called the measure a government overreach. The legislature subsequently voted to override his veto.

"Bye-bye Asa, that's the end of him!" Trump said in a statement at the time, dismissing the conservative governor as a "lightweight RINO," one of the former president's favorite insults, meaning "Republican in name only."

Hutchinson, who last week attended a political event in the pivotal early presidential primary state of New Hampshire, said he is passionate about border security, cracking down on criminal cartels and keeping in place a COVID-19 pandemic-related policy that lets U.S. authorities rapidly expel migrants, including asylum seekers, to Mexico and other nations.

Other potential Republican contenders in 2024 include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham and Tim Ahmann)

By Doina Chiacu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pResidents of New Mexico town prepare to evacuate amid wildfire
RE
12:33pAmazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote, labor board official says
RE
12:22pKenyan president hikes country's minimum wage by 12%
RE
12:22pViolence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
RE
12:22pViolence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
RE
12:11pGreek workers protest at energy cost surge in May Day rallies
RE
12:05pCubans take to streets on Worker's Day for first time in three years
RE
11:59aSchumer to target Russian oligarchs with provisions in $33 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
11:33aBOX OFFICE : 'The Bad Guys' Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million
RE
11:13aCivilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol; U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tight..
2Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
3Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
4Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
5Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS