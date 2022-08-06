Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republican Newhouse advances in Washington primary over Trump-backed challenger

08/06/2022 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, one of 10 House Republicans who bucked the party and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, defeated a Trump-backed challenger and advanced to the general election, Edison Research projected late on Friday.

Newhouse's opponents included Loren Culp, whose campaign website boasts a Trump endorsement and contains a picture of Culp with the former president. Culp came in third place in the primary.

Newhouse, who was first elected in 2014, will face off against Doug White, a farmer and restaurateur who is running on the Democratic ticket, in the Nov. 8 general election where voters will decide which party will control Congress. The district is solidly Republican.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, another Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment and who represents a nearby district, remained in a close contest with Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who is also supported by Trump.

Washington's primaries are unusual in the United States because candidates from all parties compete against one another, with only the top two making it through to the general election.

Republican primaries this year have been marked by Trump's involvement. Throughout the country, he has backed right-wing challengers to Republicans who he views as disloyal.

Newhouse and Herrera-Beutler were among those. The results for Trump have been mixed, with some of the candidates he targeted prevailing in their primaries and others being toppled.

Trump was impeached after he delivered a fiery speech calling for his supporters to go to the Capitol and fight. Hundreds of them stormed the Capitol to try to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, a usually procedural process.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pFirst foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
RE
01:57pA foreign-flagged ship has arrived in ukrainian port to be loade…
RE
01:25pWhite House says it is working to push assault weapons ban in Senate
RE
01:01pBerkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million
RE
01:00pUN's nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant
RE
12:53pBiden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says
RE
12:51pFED'S BOWMAN : more 75 basis-point hikes should be on the table
RE
12:42pAmsterdam's Pride canal parade draws huge crowds on return after two years
RE
12:41pFT says Western governments are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
RE
12:38pUkraine says it caught two spies who helped destroy infrastructure in Mykolaiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway posts huge quarterly loss; operating results improve
2U.S. auto trade group warns EV tax proposal would make 70% ineligible
3Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line
4U.S. FDA Approves Bayer's Additional Indication of NUBEQA (darolutamide..
5Credit Suisse says it has no big exposure to Mexico's Credito Real

HOT NEWS