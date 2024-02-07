(Reuters) - Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, is considering stepping down from her position after this month's South Carolina primary amid pressure from Donald Trump, according to an RNC member familiar with the matter.

The potential shakeup comes as former U.S. President Trump, the frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination, indicates he wants to make changes to the organization as he prepares for a likely rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in November.

Whoever replaces McDaniel will face the challenge of unifying a fractured party with just nine months to go before the 2024 election. The RNC plays a critical role in raising money for the nominee, promoting the party's message, marshalling resources and turning out voters.

McDaniel met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday. After that meeting, Trump wrote on social media that he would be pushing for changes at the RNC after South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary, which he is expected to win.

RNC spokesman Keith Schipper did not rule out McDaniel's departure, which was first reported by the New York Times.

"Nothing has changed," Schipper said in a statement. "This will be decided after South Carolina."

McDaniel, who is in her fourth two-year term as chair of the RNC, has not made any final decisions, including about timing, according to the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the situation was still fluid.

A source close to the RNC said he had been briefed on McDaniel's departure but gave no further details.

A Trump campaign spokeswoman declined to comment.

While McDaniel was reelected last year, she has faced criticism from some Republicans over fundraising and the party's performance at the ballot box. During her tenure, Trump was defeated in 2020, and the party turned in a weaker-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

McDaniel's critics were given fresh ammunition last week when finance disclosures showed the RNC had just $8 million in cash at the end of December -- the lowest level in a decade -- and the Democratic National Committee raised more campaign funds than the RNC.

Trump has been suggesting for days that he thought the RNC needed some reshuffling at the top.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday he said McDaniel did a "great job" of overseeing his 2016 victory in Michigan, then added: "I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there'll probably (be) some changes made."

Trump will likely push for Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, to be McDaniel's successor, the New York Times reported.

Whatley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nathan Layne and Alexandra Ulmer