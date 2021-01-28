Republican bill seeks to block Biden's federal lands oil leasing halt

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Republican senators from oil-producing
states introduced legislation on Thursday that would block the
Biden administration's order pausing new oil and gas leasing on
federal lands.
The bill, introduced by Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
and 24 other senators, would require congressional approval for
any suspension of fossil-fuel leasing or permitting on public
lands and waters.
"Federal lands and water don’t belong to President Biden;
they belong to the people of the United States," Cassidy said in
a statement. "This bill installs needed safeguards to ensure
that no president can unilaterally pull the plug on American
energy production and put thousands out of work the way this
president is trying to do.”
An official from the Interior Department, which oversees
federal lands and waters, was not immediately available for
comment.
Introduction of the bill, dubbed the Protecting our Wealth
of Energy Resources (POWER) Act of 2021, came a day after
Democratic President Joe Biden paused new oil and gas leases on
federal land as part of an ambitious climate change agenda. His
Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, had sought to maximize oil
and gas production on federal lands and waters.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Peter Cooney)