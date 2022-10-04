Republican clerk could be charged in Michigan voting-system breach

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Michigan township official who
promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election
could face criminal charges related to two voting-system
security breaches, according to previously unreported records
and legal experts.
A state police detective recommended that the Michigan
attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long
probe into one breach related to the Republican clerk’s handling
of a vote tabulator, according to a June email from the
detective to state and local officials. Reuters obtained the
email through a public-records request.
The clerk, Stephanie Scott, oversaw voting in rural Adams
Township until the state last year revoked her authority over
elections. Scott has publicly embraced baseless claims that the
2020 election was rigged against former U.S. President Donald
Trump and has posted online about the QAnon conspiracy theory.
In a second breach of the township’s voting system, the
clerk gave a file containing confidential voter data to an
information-technology expert who is a suspect in other alleged
Michigan election-security violations. The expert, Benjamin
Cotton, worked with voter-fraud conspiracists seeking
unauthorized access to election systems in other states,
according to court records reviewed by Reuters. The incident has
not been previously reported.
Scott denies any wrongdoing. The attorney general and state
police declined to comment on the allegations against the clerk.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the top election official
in this battleground state, stripped Scott of her authority over
elections last year after the clerk refused to perform regular
maintenance and accuracy testing on voting equipment. Scott
believed, incorrectly, that the process would erase 2020
election data, which she believed might contain fraud evidence.
Scott’s actions are part of a national effort by public
officials and others seeking evidence of Trump's false
stolen-election claims. The allegations against Scott have
parallels to the high-profile case of Tina Peters, the clerk in
Mesa County, Colorado, who enjoys cult-hero status in the
election-conspiracy movement and faces felony charges related to
similar voting-system breaches.
Scott’s case illustrates what some election-security experts
describe as a growing insider threat from officials tasked with
safeguarding American democracy. Reuters has documented 18
incidents nationally, 12 of them in Michigan, in which public
officials and others are accused of breaching or attempting to
breach election systems. Such violations can expose confidential
voter information and enable election-tampering by revealing
security protocols.
"The insider threat question is what keeps many people up at
night,” said Matthew Weil, executive director of the Democracy
Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.
If charged, Scott would become the second elected clerk
nationally to face criminal prosecution related to a security
breach following the November 2020 election. The Mesa County
district attorney accuses Peters of helping an unauthorized
person make copies of her voting machine hard drives. She has
pleaded not guilty to 10 criminal counts, including seven
felonies, and is set to go to trial in March.
Both Peters and Scott have insisted they had a duty to
investigate fraud allegations. Peters did not respond to a
request for comment.
‘HUGE NO-NO’
The vote-tabulator breach came to light in October 2021,
shortly after state officials stripped Scott of her authority
over township elections. The secretary of state ordered the
clerk to turn over equipment and records to the Hillsdale county
clerk. County officials soon discovered a component of the
tabulator, known as the scan unit tablet, was missing.
The tablet, which officials describe as the brains of the
tabulator, contains election data and proprietary vendor
software. State police obtained a search warrant to retrieve it,
kicking off a criminal investigation. Police found it in a
locked cabinet in Scott’s office, according to a police report.
On June 24, Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Jay
Barkley emailed county and state officials to provide an update
on the investigation. "I have recently submitted this case to
the Attorney General's Office for review for possible criminal
charges," Barkley wrote.
Barkley’s email didn’t specify what charges the attorney
general should consider. It noted that prosecutors requested
additional information about Scott’s actions.
Scott’s second election-security breach – the release of
confidential voter data to an unauthorized technology expert –
was disclosed in July by Scott’s own lawyer, Stefanie Lambert.
Reuters is reporting it for the first time now.
Lambert, a key figure in the election-conspiracy movement,
represents Scott in a lawsuit she filed against state officials,
alleging they improperly stripped the clerk of her authority
over elections. Lambert, attempting to prove voter fraud in
Adams Township, filed an affidavit from Cotton, the technology
specialist. Lambert presented Cotton as an expert witness who
had analyzed the township’s voting data and found
irregularities.
Cotton said in the sworn statement that unnamed Adams
Township officials gave him access to the town’s electronic
pollbook. Scott later admitted at an Aug. 8 township board
meeting that she had given Cotton the data, according to video
of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.
The pollbook shows who voted on Nov. 3, 2020, and contains
legally confidential voter data including driver license and
birth date information. State election law prohibits the
disclosure of such private voter data to unauthorized people.
Lisa Brown, the Democratic clerk of Oakland County, near
Detroit, called sharing the electronic pollbook data with
unauthorized people a “huge no-no,” compromising voter privacy.
Such files are password-protected, she said, meaning an Adams
Township official likely shared login credentials.
Lambert did not comment on why she chose to disclose an
unauthorized release of voter data that could result in criminal
penalties against her client, or on the allegations against
Scott. Cotton did not respond to a request for comment.
Scott told Reuters she believes that a state law allowed her
to consult outside experts, such as Cotton, to help her
investigate if she suspected election fraud. The Michigan
secretary of state’s office declined to comment on that legal
theory.
Cotton is the founder of a digital forensics firm who has
worked with election conspiracists in Maricopa County, Arizona
and nationally. He said in a sworn statement in an Arizona
lawsuit that he had also examined election systems in Coffee
County, Georgia - the site of another voting-system breach by
pro-Trump activists - and in the Mesa County, Colorado office
run by Peters, the clerk facing felony charges.
Lambert was previously sanctioned, and faces possible
disbarment, for her role in a federal lawsuit seeking to
overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Michigan. She and Cotton
are among nine people under investigation by a special
prosecutor in Michigan for an alleged conspiracy to gain
unauthorized access to voting equipment in a case that involves
alleged breaches across the state.
After this story was published, Lambert disputed its
characterization of her as a key figure in the
election-conspiracy movement.
Scott’s lawsuit was dismissed last week by Michigan Court of
Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro, who cited the clerk’s failure to
properly sign and verify her complaint.
Three election law experts told Reuters that Scott could
face criminal penalties over the two election-security
violations in Adams Township. John Pirich, a retired Michigan
attorney who represented Trump in an election-related 2016
lawsuit, said Scott could face misdemeanor or felony charges and
was “at great risk” of criminal prosecution, “as would any clerk
if they did this.”
Pirich, who is also a former Michigan assistant attorney
general, said state police would typically only ask prosecutors
to consider charges if investigators believed they had evidence
to support them.
‘STRONG’ EVIDENCE DEBUNKED
Michigan has been a central target of the
election-conspiracy movement, but more than 250 audits have
confirmed the former president’s loss here.
Cotton, the IT expert, claimed in his affidavit to have
found deviations between the township’s pollbook data and state
data that suggested possible fraud. He asserted that dozens of
names unique to the state's data were not recorded in the
pollbook, and vice versa. All told, the differences raised
questions about 11.5% of the 1,362 votes in Adams Township on
Election Day, the affidavit claims.
When the affidavit was filed in court, Scott’s attorney,
Lambert, was interviewed by Joe Oltmann, a right-wing conspiracy
theorist and host of the “Conservative Daily” podcast. She said
Cotton had found “strong circumstantial evidence” of
election-rigging.
Marney Kast, the Republican clerk in Hillsdale County said
her office rejected such assertions after conducting its own
examination of township and state data. Any discrepancies Cotton
might have found, she said, could reflect the normal ongoing
movement of voters in and out of the district - and do not prove
fraud.
“I am not sure what records Mr. Cotton was looking at,” she
said. “The total number of voters matched the pollbook - 1,362.”
