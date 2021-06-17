Republican congressional committee will start accepting cryptocurrency donations

June 17 (Reuters) - The National Republican Congressional
Committee will begin to accept donations in cryptocurrency, it
said on Thursday.
The organization said it was the first national party
committee to take contributions via cryptocurrencies like
bitcoin, which it said would help it support Republican
candidates in next year's midterm elections.
"We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further
our mission ... and retaking the House majority, and this
innovative technology will help provide Republicans the
resources we need to succeed," said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer.
The move, first reported by Axios, comes during a volatile
year for cryptocurrencies, with explosive growth and major
tumbles.
The NRCC said it would accept cryptocurrency using Bitpay,
which provides bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The
crypto-donations will be converted into U.S. dollars before they
hit the committee's account, said NRCC spokesman Michael
McAdams.
The Federal Election Committee in 2014 approved a $100 value
for transfers of actual cryptocurrency.
McAdams said the NRCC would "accept all the same personal
relevant information that we do with any other contribution up
to the normal contribution limits."
Some U.S. political candidates, including Emmer and also
former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, have accepted donations
via cryptocurrency.
Last week, El Salvador became the first country in the world
to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by David Gregorio)