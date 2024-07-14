STORY: :: Milwaukee reacts to Trump's attempted assassination as it prepares to host the Republican National Convention

:: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

:: July 13, 2024

:: Susan Cheathim

"First, I was shocked, and then I'm ticked off, and now we're going to take it just like my friend said, to another level. And we are going to fight just like you said, fight. We're going to fight. He is going to be elected and we're going to get him there. We're going to take him there."

:: Kevin West

"You know it makes you sick, really it gives you.... The political discourse, it has always been bad. But for that, I think so much of it is just hype, that gets people riled up to a point where that would happen. Or, that opposing political views are so contentious that people can not stand the thought of someone else's political views to the point where they would take action to make an attempt at a candidate's life. It is horrible."

:: Jamie Waddell

"I'm ashamed, actually, of the United States and kind of where we are right now. I just feel like our country is at a lull and at a low. And that your first response would be to try to kill somebody is pretty devastating."

Trump was grazed by a bullet shortly after he began speaking at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A gunman was killed by Secret Service officers and an audience member was also shot and killed.

Trump said on social media that he was hit by a bullet in the "upper part of my right ear.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination, a source told Reuters.