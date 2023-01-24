Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Republican hardliners, George Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress

01/24/2023 | 11:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Embattled Republican freshman U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception on Tuesday evening and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden.

All first-time lawmakers were invited to the bipartisan reception hosted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but dozens of Republicans opposed to Biden's policies were missing from the list of more than 40 registrants that was distributed by the White House for the event.

Among the missing were several who tried to block Republican Kevin McCarthy from being elected speaker earlier this month, before relenting once he offered them extensive concessions.

Those representatives were Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Eli Crane of Arizona, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Keith Self of Texas. Their spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment after normal business hours.

Santos, who has faced calls from fellow New York Republicans to step down over fabrications about his career and history, told reporters on Capitol Hill earlier on Tuesday: "I'm not going."

Eleven Republican newcomers were expected to attend the White House event.

"Everyone is invited who is part of the new Congress," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

Biden is expected to soon launch his campaign for re-election to a second, four-year term in 2024, and he needs support in Congress to raise the debt limit, pass a new budget and help deliver on a host of promises to voters.

Many Republicans in the House have instead promised to block government spending and investigate Biden's family and use of office.

Biden's fellow Democrats have narrow control of the Senate, while Republicans won a slim majority in the House during the 2022 midterm elections.

McCarthy was elected as speaker only after agreeing to a demand by hardliners that any lawmaker be able call for his removal at any time. That will sharply cut the power the Californian will hold when trying to pass legislation.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Burns & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:13aRupee edges higher on soft dollar, traders eye inflows
RE
12:08aOil rises on China demand recovery hopes, likely unchanged OPEC+ output policy
RE
12:05aSingapore's December core inflation rises 5.1%
RE
12:03aStrong clan loyalty, locals, helped mafia boss Messina Denaro stay hidden
RE
12:02aHeavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead
RE
01/24Japan PM Kishida to pick new BOJ chief while monitoring economy
RE
01/24India's FY24 gross borrowing could be less than expected -economists
RE
01/24Peru president calls for 'political truce' amid protests
RE
01/24U.S. safety board chair rebukes Ethiopia over Boeing 737 MAX report
RE
01/24Australia's Santos-operated Gladstone LNG to undergo maintenance in June, July
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30
2Large tank alliance for Ukraine looms on the horizon
3Associations expect more mold infestation in apartments
4U.S. safety board chair rebukes Ethiopia over Boeing 737 MAX report
5U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise

HOT NEWS