Republican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The lead U.S. Republican
negotiator on an infrastructure plan said on Sunday he hoped for
a detailed agreement sometime this week despite a dispute over
spending on mass transit, but a Democratic source said several
other issues were also unresolved.
Lawmakers are hoping to hold a procedural vote in the Senate
as soon as Monday on whether to start debate on the bipartisan
plan, and negotiators are trying to nail down final details.
Issues that have strained the agreement include a provision
intended to lift workers' wages https://reut.rs/3rALYal.
A bipartisan framework brokered with President Joe Biden and
announced over a month ago provides for $1.2 trillion in funding
over five years, including about $579 billion in new spending on
roads, bridges, ports and other public works projects. Lawmakers
and the White House have been trying to fill in the gaps.
"We're about 90% of the way there," Senator Rob Portman, a
Republican, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "I feel good about
getting that done this week," Portman said, adding that talks
were continuing Sunday and the one issue outstanding was mass
transit.
But a Democratic source close to the talks said a number of
major issues were unresolved.
In addition to higher wages and public transit, the two
sides are apart on ensuring safe drinking water, expanding
broadband internet, repairing highways and bridges and using
unspent COVID-19 relief money to pay for the program, the source
said.
Nonetheless, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and member of
the bipartisan group of 22 senators working on the plan, was
optimistic they could produce something in writing by Monday.
"We’ll have that text. It will be out there tomorrow,"
Warner told "Fox News Sunday."
Democrat Biden has said the bipartisan plan is essential,
but he also wants it to be followed by a much larger $3.5
trillion budget framework that would allow for spending on some
of his other priorities, including climate measures and social
spending.
Republicans say they will not back the larger plan. But
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, says she will not hold a
House vote on the bipartisan bill until the Senate also does the
larger plan, an attitude that Portman attacked on Sunday.
"What she has just said is entirely counter to what
President Biden has committed to and what the Senate is doing,
which is a two-track process," Portman told ABC.
Asked whether Congress could end up with nothing passing,
Portman said: "If she has her way we could."
Portman, without giving numbers, said Republicans had
increased their own proposal for spending on public transit in
the bipartisan plan. "We're not getting much response from the
Democrats on it," he added. "My hope is that we'll see progress
on that yet today."
Senate Republicans blocked a procedural vote https://reut.rs/372hcOe
to open debate on the measure last week, saying they wanted to
see a text of the measure first, although both parties have used
"shell" or incomplete bills in the past to get floor action
moving.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim
Ahmann and Lisa Shumaker)