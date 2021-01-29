Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republican lawmakers press Biden Commerce nominee on Huawei stance

01/29/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Three China hardliners in the Senate are calling on President Joe Biden's Commerce Department nominee to clarify if she would remove China's telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd from a trade blacklist under any circumstances.

The letter from Republican Senators Marco Rubio, Ben Sasse and Tom Cotton comes after the nominee, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, sparked fears among China hawks when she vowed to protect U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies but declined to commit to keeping Huawei on the list.

"We ask that you respond in writing with your view of whether you foresee any scenario in which you would, if confirmed as Secretary,...remove Huawei...from the Entity List," or relax rules governing its access to 5G technology, the senators wrote in the letter, released Friday.

"The company has not changed alongside the U.S. presidency," they warned. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter is a sign of growing pressure from Capitol Hill for Biden, a Democrat, to take a hard line on Beijing. The Biden team generally steered clear of clear policy commitments on China before taking office earlier this month, but it has promised to maintain a tough stance while employing a more a strategic, multilateral approach.

Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in May 2019 and led a global campaign to convince allies to exclude it from their 5G networks.

Washington has accused the company of being capable of spying on customers, as well as intellectual property theft and sanctions violations. Huawei has denied wrongdoing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the administration will work to safeguard American telecoms networks from “untrusted vendors” like Huawei Technologies that threaten national security. This offered some insight into its plans for China’s top telecoms equipment company, long in Washington’s crosshairs.

But the comments were not enough to assuage the three senators, who raised the specter of opposition to other Commerce Department nominees if they do not commit to a tough enough technology policy against Beijing.

"It is equally imperative that all nominees to the Department of Commerce follow your leadership in recognizing both the dangers of the (Chinese Communist Party) and the need to obstruct or squeeze (Chinese) access to U.S. technology that may advance (their) ambitions that are dangerous to U.S. interests," they wrote. "If these nominees do not make clear that they will adhere to these broad concerns and objectives, they may face substantial opposition from Congress," they added. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pCHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo CEO Scharf's pay drops nearly 12% in 2020
RE
05:51pDaly says fed policy is only one part of what drives stock market
RE
05:45pDaly says we have some dark months ahead of us
RE
05:44pFed's daly says she expects it will take 1-2 years to get fully back to where we were
RE
05:44pFed's daly says she expects a sharp rebound when we get more people vaccinated
RE
05:34pAirlines, unions, travel groups urge white house not to impose covid domestic flight testing requirements -letter
RE
05:34pRepublican lawmakers press Biden Commerce nominee on Huawei stance
RE
05:29pNY FED PAPER : Easy Monetary Policy Does Little to Cut Racial Income Inequality
DJ
05:28pWhite House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review
RE
05:27pRepublican lawmakers press Biden Commerce nominee on Huawei stance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5GameStop or the revenge of small investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ