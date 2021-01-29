Republican lawmakers press Biden Commerce nominee on Huawei stance

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Three China hardliners in the
Senate are calling on President Joe Biden's Commerce Department
nominee to clarify if she would remove China's telecoms
equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd from a trade blacklist
under any circumstances.
The letter from Republican Senators Marco Rubio, Ben Sasse
and Tom Cotton comes after the nominee, Rhode Island Governor
Gina Raimondo, sparked fears among China hawks when she vowed to
protect U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies
but declined to commit to keeping Huawei on the list.
"We ask that you respond in writing with your view of
whether you foresee any scenario in which you would, if
confirmed as Secretary,...remove Huawei...from the Entity List,"
or relax rules governing its access to 5G technology, the
senators wrote in the letter, released Friday.
"The company has not changed alongside the U.S. presidency,"
they warned. Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The letter is a sign of growing pressure from Capitol Hill
for Biden, a Democrat, to take a hard line on Beijing. The Biden
team generally steered clear of clear policy commitments on
China before taking office earlier this month, but it has
promised to maintain a tough stance while employing a more a
strategic, multilateral approach.
Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, placed Huawei
on a trade blacklist in May 2019 and led a global campaign to
convince allies to exclude it from their 5G networks.
Washington has accused the company of being capable of
spying on customers, as well as intellectual property theft and
sanctions violations. Huawei has denied wrongdoing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that
the administration will work to safeguard American telecoms
networks from “untrusted vendors” like Huawei Technologies that
threaten national security. This offered some insight into its
plans for China’s top telecoms equipment company, long in
Washington’s crosshairs.
But the comments were not enough to assuage the three
senators, who raised the specter of opposition to other Commerce
Department nominees if they do not commit to a tough enough
technology policy against Beijing.
"It is equally imperative that all nominees to the
Department of Commerce follow your leadership in recognizing
both the dangers of the (Chinese Communist Party) and the need
to obstruct or squeeze (Chinese) access to U.S. technology that
may advance (their) ambitions that are dangerous to U.S.
interests," they wrote. "If these nominees do not make clear
that they will adhere to these broad concerns and objectives,
they may face substantial opposition from Congress," they added.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)