Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republican leader asks for Democratic nomination to FTC be pulled

05/10/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell urged the Biden administration on Tuesday to reconsider its nomination of privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, possibly extending the Democrats' inability to take control of the agency.

In a floor speech, McConnell said of Bedoya: "He is an essentially foolish choice - foolish - when the American people handed this administration a 50-50 Senate. I would urge my colleagues on both sides to stop this awful nomination so the president can reconsider and send us somebody suitable."

McConnell said Bedoya has publicly criticized police, among other allegations. The Chamber of Commerce also opposes the nomination.

Votes on the nomination could come as early as Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said Bedoya was needed on the five-member commission - now 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans - in order for the agency to investigate oil companies Democrats say are "gouging" consumers with high gasoline prices.

The commission cannot move forward with a contemplated action on a tie vote.

Bedoya, a visiting law professor at Georgetown University, is a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pUkraine operator to suspend Russian gas flow via Sokhranivka entry point
RE
12:23pWall St slips in choppy trading ahead of inflation data
RE
12:23pPirelli operating profit tops estimates in Q1, trims year margin forecast
RE
12:18pBERNARD ARNAULT : French TV blockbuster producer Banijay to go public via Arnault-backed blank check company
RE
12:18pWall Street dips while treasury yields, oil prices drop
RE
12:17pBelarus to deploy special forces to southern border near Ukraine
RE
12:15pYellen says eliminating abortion rights would have 'damaging effects' on U.S. economy
RE
12:15pUK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report
RE
12:14pRising rates mean debt can't be ignored -French cenbanker
RE
12:13pChina wants to take Taiwan peacefully but is preparing militarily -U.S. intelligence officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Analyst recommendations: Edison International, Ford, General Motors, GS..

HOT NEWS