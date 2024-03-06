Morrisey said the states would file a petition later on Wednesday in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the rules, which aim to standardize climate-related company disclosures about greenhouse gas emissions, weather-related risks and how they are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon economy.
The agency, Wall Street's top regulator, had said that the information would give investors reliable information about the financial risks posed by climate change to companies.
(Reporting by Clark Mindock, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)
