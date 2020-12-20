Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--Update

By Kristina Peterson, Andrew Duehren and Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Senators reached an agreement on the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers late Saturday, clearing the last major hurdle on a $900 billion coronavirus-relief package, according to aides from both parties.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) were finishing details on a compromise Saturday night. It would allow the central bank to, without congressional approval, set up emergency lending programs that are similar, but not identical to, the ones it started in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr. Schumer told reporters he thought both the House and Senate would be able to vote Sunday on the relief bill, which is expected to be combined with a spending bill needed to avoid a partial government shutdown. The government's current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

"It looks like we'll be able to. If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote tomorrow," Mr. Schumer said late Saturday night. With the dispute over the Fed provision resolved, a final agreement on the full coronavirus relief package was significantly closer, a senior Democratic aide said late Saturday.

The relief package under discussion is expected to include $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, a second round of stimulus checks and funding for schools, health-care providers, vaccine distribution and small businesses. Negotiations accelerated this week after congressional leaders agreed to drop two provisions: funding for hard-hit state and local governments, which Democrats and some Republicans had sought, as well as liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic, a top GOP priority.

Momentum slowed on Friday and Saturday when Democrats objected to a push from Mr. Toomey to insert a measure that would restrict the Fed's ability to establish the types of emergency lending programs that it authorized in March to curb an emerging financial panic. That step would go beyond an earlier proposal to revoke $429 billion provided to the Treasury Department to backstop losses in the Fed lending programs.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last month declined to allow the programs to continue after Dec. 31, saying he didn't think it was legally allowed. A nonpartisan congressional research arm disputed that interpretation on Thursday.

Mr. Toomey had insisted that the Fed be prevented from reviving those programs without explicit congressional approval. His proposal would have barred the Fed and Treasury from independently establishing programs that seek to purchase certain debts of businesses, cities or states, as the Fed has done this year.

"They have achieved their purpose. They should come to an end, they should not be restarted and a replica should not be created. That's all, " Mr. Toomey said on the Senate floor Saturday.

Under the agreement between Sens. Schumer and Toomey, the $429 billion would be revoked and the Fed wouldn't be able to replicate identical emergency lending programs next year without congressional approval, according to aides familiar with the legislation. But the agreement wouldn't prevent the Fed from starting other similar programs. Democrats had argued that such limits would tie the hands of a future administration.

"This is not a time to take away long-existing authority from the Fed to deal with this crisis," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said.

In March, the Federal Reserve announced lending programs to keep credit flowing to large companies and cities and states. Days later, Congress provided $454 billion for the Treasury Department to cover losses in Fed lending programs. Credit markets rebounded strongly and the Fed ultimately purchased fewer than $30 billion in loans and other assets.

Currently, the Fed and the Treasury Department are allowed to establish any emergency-lending programs if they agree jointly. In deciding to end the current lending programs, Mr. Mnuchin had said the Fed and Treasury would be free to restart them next year with a different funding source.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made the same point, including at a news conference on Wednesday, in an effort to reassure markets should conditions deteriorate.

The White House has pushed for a resolution, and Mr. Trump has been particularly eager to secure another round of direct-assistance checks to households, GOP lawmakers said.

Lawmakers were also working out differences Saturday surrounding the distribution and eligibility requirements of the roughly $600 direct checks expected to be included in the final bill, the duration and limits around a temporary increase in food-stamp benefits, and how to structure a relief program for live-performance venues and other industries seeking aid.

