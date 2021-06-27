Republicans Senate negotiators ready to move forward on infrastructure after Biden walkback

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Republican Senate
negotiators on an infrastructure deal were optimistic about a
$1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Sunday after President Joe
Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure unless a separate
Democratic spending plan also passes Congress.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman said he and his fellow negotiators
were "blindsided" by Biden's comments on Thursday after a rare
bipartisan compromise to fix the nation's roads, bridges and
ports.
"I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks
because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been
told all along the way," Portman said in an interview with ABC.
Moments after announcing the bipartisan deal on Thursday,
Biden appeared to put it in jeopardy with his comment that the
infrastructure bill would have to move "in tandem" with a larger
bill that includes a host of Democratic priorities that he hopes
to pass along party lines.
"If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing
it," he said.
The comments put internal party pressure on the 11
Republicans in the group of 21 senators who endorsed the
infrastructure package to abandon the agreement.
Biden issued a statement on Saturday that essentially
withdrew that threat, saying that was "certainly not my intent."
"We were glad to see them disconnected and now we can move
forward," Portman said on Sunday.
Senator Bill Cassidy said he hoped members of the divided
Senate could move beyond the controversy stirred by Biden's
remarks on Thursday.
"I think leader (Mitch) McConnell will be for it, if it
continues to come together as it is," Cassidy said on NBC.
Another Republican involved in the bipartisan talks, Senator
Mitt Romney, said he was confident Biden would sign the
bipartisan bill if it reaches his desk without a separate
Democratic spending plan.
"I do take the president at his word," Romney said in an
interview with CNN.
White House adviser Cedric Richmond, however, would not say
whether Biden would sign the bipartisan infrastructure and jobs
legislation even if he does not have a larger spending bill to
go with it.
Richmond said in several television appearances on Sunday
that Democrats expect to get both bills to the president's desk.
"We don't have to talk about conditions," Richmond told "Fox
News Sunday."
In addition to the 11 Republicans who already endorsed the
deal, at least five more Republicans would likely vote for the
measure, Democratic Senator Jon Tester said on CBS' "Face the
Nation."
"I think we're also going to see bumps in the road as this
goes forward through the process," Tester said. "In the end,
we’ll get this through the Senate."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Linda So, Chris Prentice, Kieran
Murray; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)