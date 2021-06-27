Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republicans Senate negotiators ready to move forward on infrastructure after Biden walkback

06/27/2021 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal were optimistic about a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Sunday after President Joe Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said he and his fellow negotiators were "blindsided" by Biden's comments on Thursday after a rare bipartisan compromise to fix the nation's roads, bridges and ports.

"I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told all along the way," Portman said in an interview with ABC.

Moments after announcing the bipartisan deal on Thursday, Biden appeared to put it in jeopardy with his comment that the infrastructure bill would have to move "in tandem" with a larger bill that includes a host of Democratic priorities that he hopes to pass along party lines.

"If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it," he said.

The comments put internal party pressure on the 11 Republicans in the group of 21 senators who endorsed the infrastructure package to abandon the agreement.

Biden issued a statement on Saturday that essentially withdrew that threat, saying that was "certainly not my intent."

"We were glad to see them disconnected and now we can move forward," Portman said on Sunday.

Senator Bill Cassidy said he hoped members of the divided Senate could move beyond the controversy stirred by Biden's remarks on Thursday.

"I think leader (Mitch) McConnell will be for it, if it continues to come together as it is," Cassidy said on NBC.

Another Republican involved in the bipartisan talks, Senator Mitt Romney, said he was confident Biden would sign the bipartisan bill if it reaches his desk without a separate Democratic spending plan.

"I do take the president at his word," Romney said in an interview with CNN.

White House adviser Cedric Richmond, however, would not say whether Biden would sign the bipartisan infrastructure and jobs legislation even if he does not have a larger spending bill to go with it.

Richmond said in several television appearances on Sunday that Democrats expect to get both bills to the president's desk.

"We don't have to talk about conditions," Richmond told "Fox News Sunday."

In addition to the 11 Republicans who already endorsed the deal, at least five more Republicans would likely vote for the measure, Democratic Senator Jon Tester said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"I think we're also going to see bumps in the road as this goes forward through the process," Tester said. "In the end, we’ll get this through the Senate." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Linda So, Chris Prentice, Kieran Murray; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pVolkswagen's mexico unit says future production adjustments cannot be ruled out but expects improvement in chip supplies in second half of 2021
RE
02:09pVolkswagen's mexico unit says preparing to restart production starting next week and during july amid global chip shortages
RE
01:49pU.s. cdc says 153,028,665 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 27 vs 152,184,243 individuals as of june 26
RE
01:47pU.s. cdc says 179,261,269 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 178,873,816 individuals as of june 26
RE
01:45pU.s. cdc says delivered 381,282,720 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 381,276,030 doses delivered as of june 26
RE
01:43pU.s. cdc says administered 323,327,328 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 322,123,103 doses administered as of june 26
RE
12:15pEU drafts plan to toughen carbon market - report
RE
11:32aBOX OFFICE : 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records
RE
10:55aBritain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
RE
10:48aCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
3China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
4BIOSERGEN AB : BIOSERGEN : groundbreaking antifugal drug BSG005 is granted Orphan Drug status in the United St..
5SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : BARCELONA: Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pandemic... ..

HOT NEWS