Republicans' debt plan could cause 'economic catastrophe' - White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Republicans' plan to pay
some U.S. debts as they come due but not others is a "recipe for
economic catastrophe" that threatens the global economy, the
White House said on Tuesday.
House Republicans are planning to move a "debt
prioritization" measure by the end of March that would call on
the U.S. Treasury to continue making only some payments once it
reaches the debt ceiling.
"This is not a plan, it is a recipe for economic
catastrophe," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
told reporters. Their brinksmanship "threatens the global
economy," she said, and would cut payments for border security,
food safety and other necessary government activities.
"This should not be a political football, and we should do
it without conditions," Jean-Pierre said.
