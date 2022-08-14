Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republicans demand to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home

08/14/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI's search warrant served at the home of former President Donald Trump in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the underlying justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented search showed that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.

Republicans are calling for the disclosure of more detailed information that persuaded a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which may show sources of information and details about the nature of the documents and other classified information. The unsealing of such affidavits is highly unusual and would require approval from a federal judge.

"I think a releasing the affidavit would help, at least that would confirm that there was justification for this raid," Republican Senator Mike Rounds told NBC's "Meet the Press".

"The Justice Department should "show that this was not just a fishing expedition, that they had due cause to go in and to do this, that they did exhaust all other means," Rounds said. "And if they can't do that, then we've got a serious problem on our hands."

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on CNN on Sunday that the Biden administration should provide more details on what led to the raid.

"Congress is saying, 'Show us. We want to know what did the FBI tell them? What did they find?'" Turner said.

Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, did not address the issue of the affidavit on Sunday.

He said it was "most disturbing" that Trump continued to hold the classified documents after the Justice Department sought their return. "It appears to be willful on the president's part, the keeping of these documents after the government was requesting them back," he told CBS' "Face the Nation."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pMARKETMIND : Asia's economic spotlight shines on giants China, Japan
RE
04:01pZimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die
RE
03:58pU.S. condemns Jerusalem attack that wounded 5 Americans - State Dept
RE
03:47pPoland says Oder tests so far not showing poison as cause of fish die-off
RE
03:29pBiden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
RE
03:28pSalman Rushdie off ventilator after stabbing -agent
RE
03:17pBiden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
RE
03:04pSyrian state media says Israel attacks coastal province of Tartous
RE
02:51pEgyptian church fire kills at least 41, most of them children- sources
RE
02:37pSuspect's father refuses to speak about Rushdie attack - Lebanon town mayor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wind turbine maker Nordex sticks to 2022 sales drop forecast
2Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett', dies at 62
3Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
4U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
5Germany reaches 75% gas stocks target ahead of schedule

HOT NEWS