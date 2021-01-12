Republicans face growing corporate backlash

They've all threatened to pull campaign donations for Republicans who voted last week to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, a growing list including Ford, American Airlines and Google said they will temporarily suspend all political donations to both Democrats and Republicans alike.

The announcements are a sign that some corporate donors are re-assessing their strategy after last Wednesday's violence in Washington when hundreds of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Five people died, including a police officer.

Few companies have gone as far as chemical giant Dow, which announced it would withhold funds for select Republican lawmakers' entire terms in office, up to six years for those in the Senate.

GE's suspension will last through 2022 and will then consider requests for support on a quote 'case-by-case basis.'

147 Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate challenged Biden's presidential victory. The list includes top House Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy and Senator Rick Scott.

It's unclear what will be the lasting impact of the companies' decisions, as fundraising is in a post-election lull, giving corporations time to figure out their approach.