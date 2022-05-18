Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Republicans oust Trump-backed, scandal-plagued congressman Madison Cawthorn

05/18/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An oversized Madison Cawthorn for Congress poster is seen defaced in northern Henderson County

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina Republicans on Tuesday voted to end controversial freshman congressman Madison Cawthorn's time in office on Tuesday, after a string of self-inflicted controversies turned major figures in their party against him.

A nude video, claims he was invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington orgy by leaders he respected, two attempts to carry a gun onto an airplane and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a thug in the midst of a Russian invasion turned colleagues against the 26-year-old, who is Congress's youngest member.

A last-minute plea by former President Donald Trump to give the first-term congressman "a second chance" was not enough to hold off a challenge by state Senator Chuck Edwards, 61.

Edwards won 33.4% of the vote to Cawthorn's 31.9%, according to Edison Research. Cawthorn congratulated Edwards on Twitter and urged the party to unite behind him. His spokesman Luke Ball said Cawthorn had called Edwards to concede defeat.

"The establishment Republicans in North Carolina are embarrassed by Madison Cawthorn," said Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University situated in the 11th congressional district that Cawthorn represents.

His antics motivated a Republican super PAC in the state to rally around Edwards, who eked out a win on Tuesday with enough of the vote to avoid a runoff.

"I just see a lack of judgment," said Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who said Cawthorn had not demonstrated a serious interest in serving as a legislator even when the state was hit by flooding.

"It just makes me wonder how focused he is on serving the people of his district, versus focused on increasing his political stature. I have no patience for anybody who's got a focus on the latter," Tillis said.

"On any given day he's an embarrassment," retiring Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina said ahead of the primary.

Cawthorn was seen as a rising star of the Republican Party after the political newcomer defeated a Trump-endorsed candidate in 2020.

This time, Cawthorn had Trump's endorsement and the former president pleaded on his behalf on the day before Tuesday's primary.

"When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job. Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don't believe he'll make again ... let's give Madison a second chance," the former president said in a post on the Truth Social media platform.

Cawthorn saw his lead in opinion polls collapse over the past two months, amid a barrage of attacks from two super PACs with backing from Republicans and Democrats.

In the closing days of the primary race, Results for NC Inc, which has supported Tillis, ran a 30-second ad accusing Cawthorn of being a reckless playboy out to slash spending on Social Security and Medicare.

Edwards, a local businessman who is touting an "America First" agenda, will now be the likely winner of the heavily leaning Republican district in the Nov. 8 election as the seat, based in the mountainous western part of the state, is considered safely Republican.

(Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

By David Morgan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51aCrop tour projects sub-par N.Kansas wheat yield after drought
RE
12:45aFactbox-Five key U.S. midterm primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho
RE
12:37aAPG, OMERS Infrastructure buy Dutch renewables firm Groendus
RE
12:34aTwo Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries
RE
12:29aOil prices extend gains on China demand optimism
RE
12:26aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hawkish Powell to Hold -2-
DJ
12:26aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hawkish Powell to Hold Back Stocks
DJ
12:23a'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms
RE
12:21a'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms
RE
12:21aIndian shares extend gains to third day, global slowdown concerns linger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
2Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
3China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
4Heeding regulatory call, Chinese developer Country Garden to issue bond..
5U.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to..

HOT NEWS