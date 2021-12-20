Log in
Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc July to December 2021

12/20/2021 | 02:08am EST
VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 1 December 2021 until 17 December 2021 Kindred Group plc has repurchased a total of 942,000 shares/SDRs within the buy-back programme initiated by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2021 with the purpose to return excess cash to Kindred's shareholders. The programme is now completed and has been carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions and as of 17 December 2021, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 7,486,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Throughout the programme Kindred has repurchased a total of 4,652,000 shares/SDRs at a volume-weighted average price of 129.0 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 6,000,000 shares/SDRs were allowed to be repurchased, with an aggregated value of up to maximum SEK 600,000,000.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:

http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/ 

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-12-2021 07:30 CET.

CONTACT:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-july-to-december-2021,c3475138

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3475138/1512080.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of shares_SDRs in Kindred Group plc

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c2994000

Kindred

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-sharessdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-july-to-december-2021-301448018.html

SOURCE Kindred Group


© PRNewswire 2021
