Repustate Launches Newly Enhanced Sentiment Analysis Platform - Repustate IQ

09/14/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Repustate is excited to announce the global launch of Repustate IQ - its enhanced, intelligent sentiment analysis platform.

Repustate IQ is specially built for customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and patient experience (PX) analytics. It caters to all industries including clothing retail, health & lifestyle, luxury accessories, automotive, banking, education, and government agencies.

The platform is infinitely scalable and capable of analyzing 1,000 comments per second from all data sources including videos from social media sites like TikTok, YouKu, YouTube, and the like. Available as pre-built aspect models, the platform for each vertical can be highly customized to fit a client’s specific needs.

A key new feature is Repustate IQ’s state-of-the-art, no-code technology. It puts the power of extracting sentiment analysis insights completely into the hands of the user. Clients will no longer need the help of third-party technology vendors in order to customize the platform for any new requirements. This is unlike other existing platforms on the market that need coding for any aspect and entity modification.

Through the launch of the newly enhanced software solution, Repustate aims to make the benefits of AI and ML technology accessible to growing companies as easily as it is currently to larger enterprises.

“Repustate IQ represents the next phase of Repustate’s mission of bringing NLP (natural language processing) to everyone in the world. While our API has been very successful at introducing NLP to all corners of the world, we wanted a solution that required no code at all to remove any and all barriers to using machine learning. With Repustate IQ, anyone can perform complex multilingual text analytics with a single button click.”, President Martin Ostrovsky said.

Repustate IQ also offers a more powerful, visual sentiment analysis dashboard that gets you more valuable insights from your data than ever before. It is available in 23 languages that are natively read by the engine without any translations, thus giving results 50% more accurate than other similar solutions.

In the coming days, Repustate will be working with a number of clients in several markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S., to bring them up to speed with the new product and its offerings.

About us

Repustate Inc. is a trusted partner to clients worldwide for multilingual Sentiment Analysis, Text Analytics, and Semantic Search Company. It provides customized training of machine-learned natural language processing (NLP) models specifically catered to each client's exclusive domain, products, and entities. Repustate’s intuitive API is available as an on-premise installation and on the cloud.


© Business Wire 2021
