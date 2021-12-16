Reputation Promotes Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has promoted Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Desai will continue to lead Reputation’s product organization, focusing on long-term product strategies and growth initiatives. He previously served as Reputation’s SVP of Product Innovation.



Desai brings more than a decade of experience in the customer experience (CX) space, with his products previously deployed at several Fortune 500 companies including Apple, Cisco, and Oracle. Having launched several innovative products including customer experience surveys, text analytics and identity analytics using voice biometrics, he is uniquely positioned to lead Reputation’s product innovation efforts as the organization continues to grow.

“We are delighted to elevate Pranav to Reputation’s Chief Product Officer,” says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO. “The feedback economy has evolved to encompass every digital touchpoint, and under Pranav's leadership, our organization has been able to innovate alongside the ever-changing customer journey. Pranav has been at the forefront of that evolution and we look forward to seeing him continue to help businesses adapt to the feedback economy, capitalizing on a key growth driver."

Prior to joining Reputation, Desai was a Group Product Manager for Verint’s Customer Experience Business Unit. He previously held product roles at Spirent Communications and Patton Electronics. He holds a Masters from the University of Maryland and an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

“I joined Reputation five years ago because I believed in its mission to help turn all company feedback into action. Since joining, I have been able to play a key role in the organization’s growth and evolution through product innovation. I am thrilled to continue to drive the company’s product development as we expand globally and enter our next phase of high growth,” says Desai.

For more information on Reputation's executive leadership team, please visit Reputation.com.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

