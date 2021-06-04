Log in
Reputation Reveals Speakers for Transform‘21 Europe

06/04/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced the speakers for Transform‘21 Europe, the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in learning more about reputation experience management (RXM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year’s European event will be virtual and take place on Tuesday, June 8.

What: Transform‘21 Europe

Who: Reputation executives, senior representatives from Forrester, Google and other leading marketing and CX practitioners (full list of speakers below)

When: Tuesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. BST

Where: Transform‘21 Website

Event Details: Transform‘21 is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing digital brand presence and delivering exceptional customer experience. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and reputation experience management initiatives within their organisation while shaping the future of digital marketing as a whole.

Free of charge, the Transform‘21 Europe virtual conference will feature three hours of content, including live Q&A with speakers from Forrester, Google and other marketing and CX leaders.

Keynote & General Sessions

  • “Opening and Future Vision”
    Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation
    Pranav Desai, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Reputation
    Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation
  • Why Reputation Matters – Experts Panel
    Moderator: Adrian Golding, VP of Customer Success EMEA, Reputation
    Panelists: Jonathan Montgomery, Head of Contact Centre Sales & Customer Service
    Operations, Parkdean Resorts; Graeme Wadhams, Marketing Director, Curchods
  • “Messaging: Why It's Important and How It's Changing the Customer Experience”
    Bart Jeniches, Director, Business Communications, Google
    Adam Dorfman, Director of Product Management, Reputation
  • “Why Harnessing Unstructured Data Is the Next Frontier for Customer Experience Programs”
    Faith Adams, Senior Analyst, Forrester
    Rebecca Biestman, CMO, Reputation
  • “Future of CX: How Digital Trends Are Impacting the Customer Experience”
    Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation
    Adrian Swinscoe, Best-selling author, Forbes Contributor and Aspirant CX Punk

Breakout Sessions

  • “How Customer Insights Can Break Down Marketing and CX Silos”
    Moderator: Chris Sparling, CX Strategy Director – EMEA, Reputation
    Panelists: Darren Bennett, Senior Marketing Executive, Vospers Motor House; David
    Hart, Customer Experience Manager, Kia UK
  • “How Can I Do More with the Reputation Platform?”
    Moderator: Kate Burns, Engagement Manager, Reputation
    Panelists: Amanda Buckley, CRM Manager, Acorn Motor Group; Emma Goode,
    Founder, 24 fingers
  • “Tying Reputation Experience To Business Performance”
    Moderator: Bruce McKay, Director – Solution Consulting, EMEA, Reputation
    Panelists: Simon Gaske, Director of Sales and CX, Stonegate Pub Company;
    Tom Roberts, Group Communications & Content Manager, Redrow

“Reputation experience management is a critical initiative for customer-facing brands as they grapple with the challenges brought about by the past year,” said Anthony Gaskell, EMEA Managing Director, Reputation. “Transform brings together thought leaders and CX practitioners to share best practices that optimise the customer journey at every stage so organisations can ensure they continue to meet the needs of their customers and inspire brand loyalty.”

Complete details on the event can be found at Transform‘21.

About Reputation
Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organisations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:
Colette McLaughlin
Reputation
cmclaughlin@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com

 


Primary Logo


