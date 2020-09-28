Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reputation.com Reveals Speakers for Virtual Transform‘20 Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:01am EDT

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced the full lineup of speakers for Transform‘20 Europe, the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in bolstering their skillset and learning more about online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year’s virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 6.

What: Transform‘20 Europe

Who: Reputation.com executives, Google’s senior leadership and other leaders across the automotive, food & beverage and cross-industry marketing experts (full list of speakers below).

When: Tuesday, October 6, at 9:30 am - 12:30 pm BST

Where: Online registration at https://transform.reputation.com/emea

Event Details: Transform‘20 Europe is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing their digital brand presence, and delivering exceptional customer experience, critical steps for businesses of all types, especially now as they navigate uncharted territory in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and online reputation management initiatives within their organization while helping to shape the future of digital marketing as a whole.

The Transform‘20 Europe virtual conference will feature three hours of content, including a live Q&A with a keynote speaker from Google as well as industry-specific breakout sessions for automotive, food and beverage, and cross-industry marketing experts. Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote Speakers

  • Ted Souder, Head of Industry - Retail at Google
  • Joe Fuca, CEO at Reputation.com
  • Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director, EMEA at Reputation.com
  • Pranav Desai, Vice President of Product Management at Reputation.com

Auto Breakout Session

  • David Mullins, Customer Experience Manager at Groupe Renault
  • Kate McLaren, General Manager - Customer Quality at Kia Motors UK
  • Andy Bateman, Director of Customer Experience at JCT600
  • Polly Caldwell, Technical Lead at Auto Trader

Food and Beverage Breakout Session

  • David Blackhurst, Central Operations Director at Mitchells and Butlers
  • Chris Smith, Head of Marketing at RoadChef

Cross-Industry Breakout Session

  • Anna Bravington, Digital & Community Engagement Manager at GAME
  • Danny Macro, Senior Manager of Digital & CRM at Kwik Fit
  • Guy Meyers, Director, Customer Success & Marketing at Software of Excellence

“Customer experience and reputation matters now more than ever, and if your brand isn’t proactively soliciting, consolidating, promoting and acting on feedback at every stage of the journey — particularly at this time — consumers will take their business elsewhere,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “Transform‘20 Europe is all about highlighting this fact and sharing best practices to better connect companies to their customers to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

Complete details on the event can be found at https://transform.reputation.com/emea.

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category. We continue to lead the charge with the only proven, unified CX and online reputation management platform, and innovative, customer-driven solutions. Our SaaS-based Reputation.com platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and consumer interactions across hundreds of thousands of touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of deep machine-learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted CX improvements — and increase their ability to get found, get chosen and get better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contacts:
Shelby Valdez
202.549.7234
svaldez@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6dc53b3-b16f-46b3-b66e-1d25f700e3dc

Primary Logo

Transform‘20 Europe

Reputation.com Reveals Speakers for Virtual Transform‘20 Europe

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:36aSiemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
RE
03:35aDIAGEO : Spirits maker Diageo says U.S. business ahead of expectations
RE
03:35aGROUPE GORGE : ECA Group wins a contract worth more than 20 million for the modernisation of mine countermeasures vessels to be equipped with its UMIS unmanned system
PU
03:35aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Press Release Half Year 2020 Results
PU
03:35aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Presentation HY 2020 (pdf)
PU
03:35aEWORK : Board member resigns at her own request
PU
03:35aConfidence in Finnish Industries Decreases
PU
03:35aSERABI GOLD : COEMA approves issue of Preliminary Licence for Coringa
PU
03:35aTrade, Industry and Competition hosts Trade and Investment webinar with Mozambique, 29 to 30 Sept
PU
03:35aNORTHERN TRUST : Adds Relationship Management and Client Service Leaders to Middle East and Africa Executive Team
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD : Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
4COMMERZBANK AG : Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
5Siemens Energy starts trading at 22.01 euros per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group