Reputation.com Reveals Speakers for Virtual Transform‘20 Europe

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced the full lineup of speakers for Transform‘20 Europe , the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in bolstering their skillset and learning more about online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year’s virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 6.



What: Transform‘20 Europe

Who: Reputation.com executives, Google’s senior leadership and other leaders across the automotive, food & beverage and cross-industry marketing experts (full list of speakers below).

When: Tuesday, October 6, at 9:30 am - 12:30 pm BST

Where: Online registration at https://transform.rep utation.com/emea

Event Details: Transform‘20 Europe is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing their digital brand presence, and delivering exceptional customer experience, critical steps for businesses of all types, especially now as they navigate uncharted territory in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and online reputation management initiatives within their organization while helping to shape the future of digital marketing as a whole.

The Transform‘20 Europe virtual conference will feature three hours of content, including a live Q&A with a keynote speaker from Google as well as industry-specific breakout sessions for automotive, food and beverage, and cross-industry marketing experts. Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote Speakers

Ted Souder, Head of Industry - Retail at Google

Joe Fuca, CEO at Reputation.com

Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director, EMEA at Reputation.com

Pranav Desai, Vice President of Product Management at Reputation.com

Auto Breakout Session

David Mullins, Customer Experience Manager at Groupe Renault

Kate McLaren, General Manager - Customer Quality at Kia Motors UK

Andy Bateman, Director of Customer Experience at JCT600

Polly Caldwell, Technical Lead at Auto Trader

Food and Beverage Breakout Session

David Blackhurst, Central Operations Director at Mitchells and Butlers

Chris Smith, Head of Marketing at RoadChef

Cross-Industry Breakout Session

Anna Bravington, Digital & Community Engagement Manager at GAME

Danny Macro, Senior Manager of Digital & CRM at Kwik Fit

Guy Meyers, Director, Customer Success & Marketing at Software of Excellence



“Customer experience and reputation matters now more than ever, and if your brand isn’t proactively soliciting, consolidating, promoting and acting on feedback at every stage of the journey — particularly at this time — consumers will take their business elsewhere,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “Transform‘20 Europe is all about highlighting this fact and sharing best practices to better connect companies to their customers to deliver the best possible customer experience.”

Complete details on the event can be found at https://transform.reputation.com/emea .

