Request For Proposal for Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project Door Hardware Consultancy Services

03/05/2021 | 03:49pm EST
Request For Proposal for Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project Door Hardware Consultancy Services Published: Friday February 5th, 2021 Amended: Friday March 5th, 2021 Request For Proposal for CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Door Hardware Consultancy Services

Sealed Proposals must be submitted to:

Tenders/Procurement Committee Central Bank of The Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas Subject to include:CBOB-NPP-20210226 Door Hardware Consultancy via email to:

[email protected]

Electronic copies of the proposal must be received
on Friday, 12 March 2021 by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

Proposals will NOTbe accepted after this date and time;
and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
