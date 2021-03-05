Request For Proposal for Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project Door Hardware Consultancy Services
Published: Friday February 5th, 2021
Amended: Friday March 5th, 2021
Request For Proposal
for
CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT
Door Hardware Consultancy Services
<_o3a_wrapblock style="box-sizing:border-box"><_w3a_wrap anchorx="page" style="box-sizing:border-box" type="topAndBottom">
Sealed Proposals must be submitted to:
Tenders/Procurement Committee
Central Bank of The Bahamas
Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
Subject to include:CBOB-NPP-20210226 Door Hardware Consultancy
via email to:
[email protected]
Electronic copies of the proposal must be received
on Friday, 12 March 2021 by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time
Proposals will NOTbe accepted after this date and time;
and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:48:06 UTC.