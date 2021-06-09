Log in
06/09/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
Request for Proposal for THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Waterproofing, RoofCENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services Published: Tuesday June 8th, 2021 Request for Proposal for THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services

*****************************************************************************

Sealed Proposals must be submitted to:
Tenders/Procurement Committee The Central Bank of The Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas Subject Line starts with: CBOB-NPP-2021 Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services via email to:
[email protected] Electronic copies of the proposal must be received
on Friday, June 18 2021, by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time Proposals will NOT be accepted after this date and time;
and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
