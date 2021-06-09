Request for Proposal for THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Waterproofing, RoofCENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services
Published: Tuesday June 8th, 2021
Request for Proposal
for
THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT
Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services
*****************************************************************************
Sealed Proposals must be submitted to:
Tenders/Procurement Committee
The Central Bank of The Bahamas
Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
Subject Line starts with: CBOB-NPP-2021 Waterproofing, Roofing, Hygrothermal Modeling Services
via email to:
[email protected]
Electronic copies of the proposal must be received
on Friday, June 18 2021, by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time
Proposals will NOT be accepted after this date and time;
and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:16:08 UTC.