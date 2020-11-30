Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Request for Proposals: A Diagnostic Study to Establish A Moveable Collateral Registry for The Bahamas

11/30/2020 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Request for Proposals: A Diagnostic Study to Establish A Moveable Collateral Registry for The Bahamas Published: Monday November 30th, 2020 Request for Proposals: A Diagnostic Study to Establish A Moveable Collateral Registry for The Bahamas

Central Bank of The Bahamas invites proposals from qualified firms or individuals to perform a diagnostic study analysis to guide the establishment of a moveable collateral registry for The Bahamas. This input is intended to support a second stage project to develop a modernized secure framework, in which businesses and individuals can pledge movable assets as security toward credit and other commercial transactions.

The selected bidder resulting from this RFP process is expected to provide recommendations on the complete framework and a roadmap for implementation, inclusive of the proposed legislative framework and operational structure for the registry.

Proposals must be submitted to:

The Governor

c/o Procurement Committee

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas

Email:[email protected]

Copied to:[email protected]

Electronic copies of the proposal must be received by Thursday, December 24, 2020, by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

30 November 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:42:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSKEENA RESOURCES : FY 2020 Third Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05:59pAfter Years of Work, Congress Passes ‘Internet of Things' Cybersecurity Bill — And It's Kind of a Big Deal
PU
05:59pWTO E-Commerce Leaders Call on Members to Accelerate Work on Text
PU
05:59pSINCH AB (PUBL) : Sinch announces the completion of a directed new share issue of 3,187,736 shares, raising approx. SEK 3.3 billion, and larger shareholders' sale of existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management
GL
05:59pKBRA Assigns Ratings to Sunnova Sol II Issuer, LLC, Series 2020-2
BU
05:58pERF WIRELESS, INC. : Announces Delay in Effective Date of a Name Change and Reverse Split of Its Common Stock
PR
05:58pLaSalle Closes $1,648,701 Private Placement
NE
05:58pCOLLECTOR'S UNIVERSE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CLCT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:57pCOOPER ENERGY : December 2020 Investor Pack 01 December 2020
PU
05:57pNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Densitas AI platform automates breast density, image quality, and breast cancer risk assessment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 25%
3CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name
5NIO LIMITED : The Rise and Fall--and Rise Again--of Chinese EV Startup NIO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ