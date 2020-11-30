Request for Proposals: A Diagnostic Study to Establish A Moveable Collateral Registry for The Bahamas

Central Bank of The Bahamas invites proposals from qualified firms or individuals to perform a diagnostic study analysis to guide the establishment of a moveable collateral registry for The Bahamas. This input is intended to support a second stage project to develop a modernized secure framework, in which businesses and individuals can pledge movable assets as security toward credit and other commercial transactions.

The selected bidder resulting from this RFP process is expected to provide recommendations on the complete framework and a roadmap for implementation, inclusive of the proposed legislative framework and operational structure for the registry.

Proposals must be submitted to:

The Governor

c/o Procurement Committee

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas

Email:[email protected]

Copied to:[email protected]

Electronic copies of the proposal must be received by Thursday, December 24, 2020, by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time

30 November 2020