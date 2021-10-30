Log in
Rescue Dog Wines Launches in Georgia

10/30/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
SAINT HELENA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescue Dog Wines, based in St. Helena, California, is entering the Georgia market with its wines, from which 50% of the profits go to rescue dog organizations.

Rescue Dog Wines have been available to order via the company's website (www.rescuedogwines.com), but are now being rolled out to stores in Georgia, including their 2020 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and a new Red Wine Blend, via distributor Artisan Beverages of Georgia (www.artisanbevga.com).

Rescue Dog Wines has won multiple awards, including two gold medals in the highly regarded San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. In addition to the two new wines mentioned above, the current wines available include Predominantly Poodle Sauvignon Blanc, the 2018 Rose, Beloved Mixed Red, Bubbly Boxer Sparking Rose and Bubbly Boxer Demi Sec Sparkling wine.

Rescue Dog Wines currently supports the English Bulldog Rescue Bully Ball in Atlanta and Best Friends Animal Society, in addition to other local and national rescue organizations throughout the U.S. The Vintner will have a presence at the Kennesaw Beer and Wine Festival October 30, the Decatur Wine Festival on November 6, and the Acworth Beer and Wine Fest on November 13.

Sales for Georgia are being managed by Rescue Dog Wine's national sales manager, Mark Fedorchak, and Decatur-based Happy Harris, both industry veterans. Rescue Dog Wines is owned by Blair and Laura Lott, who recently returned from a 10-year stint in California to reside in Augusta, Georgia.

"Our family vineyard is in Acampo, California, but Georgia is my home state, and I'm happy to be back home," Blair Lott, the company's president, said. "Laura and I are making it our mission to spread the word about Rescue Dog Wines and rescue dog organizations here."

Laura Lott, Rescue Dog Wine's Chief Giving Officer, added, "Our goal is to build a strong presence in Georgia as a wine, but more importantly we believe that helping Georgia's rescue dogs find good forever homes is our, and our company's, ultimate mission. We both love rescue dogs!"

Rescue Dog Wines seeks to partner with animal rescue organizations to donate wines for auction or to serve to guests at fundraising events.

About Rescue Dog Wines

The goal of Rescue Dog Wines is to produce world-class, award-winning wines from domestically sourced, certified green sustainable grapes, as well as bring awareness to, celebrate and provide financial support to the Rescue Dog movement. 

About Artisan Beverage of Georgia

Artisan Beverage is locally family owned and operated. Paul Bynum and David Bynum have over 25 years of combined beverage and distribution experience in the Atlanta and Southeastern market. Both focus on service, brand value, and accessibility when getting behind any new item coming into the Georgia Market. 

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Stephen Antczak

EMAIL: RescueDogWines@gmail.com

Related Images






Image 1: 2020 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon


Rescue Dog Wines newest wine. A 2020 North Coast Sauvignon.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


2020 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

2020 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

