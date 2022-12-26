Rescue teams extract people from Philippine floods
12/26/2022 | 09:48am EST
STORY: Children and infants were carried across waist-deep water, while residents salvaged some of their belongings from their submerged homes during a Philippine Red Cross-organized search and rescue operation.
Authorities said on Monday (December 26) around nine people were believed dead, while 176 others had been rescued from the floods.
The country's National Disaster Agency said that around 44,000 people have been displaced by the floods.