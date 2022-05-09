Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rescuers in Cuba hotel blast hold hope of survivors as death toll climbs

05/09/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Havana

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban rescue workers combed through vast piles of rubble from the Hotel Saratoga in the early hours of Monday, uncovering four more bodies overnight after the hotel was hit by an explosion and bringing the death toll to at least 31, a local official said.

The massive blast on Friday at the five-star hotel, a block from the iconic capitol building in a renovated area of historic Havana, blew the side off the hotel and collapsed its lower floors, leaving dozens trapped, killed or injured. Officials say a gas leak caused the explosion. The death toll is now at least 31.

Javier Martinez, a Havana city official, told reporters on Monday morning that the bodies of four hotel workers were discovered overnight. He cited the official death toll, given the night before by health officials, of 31.

"There remains a group of...12, 13 people who are still missing," Martinez said after conferring with the outgoing shift of overnight rescue workers at the hotel. "The priority continues to be to try to find survivors and to continue advancing in the search for bodies as well."

Before sunrise Monday, heavy machinery scooped up piles of debris, clearing away access to the basement of the building, where officials said they hope they could still find survivors.

The lucky few who emerged alive from the building recalled the chaos from the explosion.

"I had no idea what was happening," Guillermo Diaz, the hotel´s security chief, told Cuban state media.

"I began to struggle a bit, I managed to get out... I had wounds on my forehead, on my head. I had no strength and many colleagues next to me, I tried to help them, but it was totally in vain".

Besides the human toll, the blast seriously damaged two adjoining upscale apartment buildings and inflicted lighter damage to 17 structures within a two-block radius.

Local authorities said 85 people were injured. Four of the dead were children, they said. One of the dead was a Spanish tourist, another, a pregnant woman.

The neoclassical-style hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at the time of the explosion, officials have said.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Reuters TV; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Dave Sherwood


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aPakistan stock market tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy
RE
10:21aIn Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees
RE
10:21aUN rights session planned on Ukraine, to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'
RE
10:18aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
10:18aU.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March
RE
10:18aJapan expects launch of U.S. Indo-Pacific economic plan during Biden visit
RE
10:18aRenault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks
RE
10:15aBoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range
RE
10:14aTSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS