STORY: Mangled carriages and body bags were spread over the tracks in Balasore, as search and rescue staff took stock of the disaster.

The death toll from Friday's (June 2) crash is expected to rise, officials have said. Over 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of the accident in Odisha's Balasore district and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilized.

The collision occurred at about 19:00 local time (1330 GMT) on Friday when the Howrah Superfast Express, running from Bangalore to Howrah, West Bengal, collided with the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai.

Authorities have provided conflicting accounts on which train derailed first to become entangled with the other and have yet to make any statements about possible causes.