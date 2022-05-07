Rescuers search blown-out Havana hotel, at least 26 dead

Debris fell on pedestrians in the heavily travelled area and glass and debris went flying at a nearby grammar school.

Authorities said 50 adults and 14 children were also injured, and one of the dead was a Spanish tourist.

According to the authorities and local media, rescuers were working to get to a passageway to the basement in hopes there were survivors, but progress was slow as engineers had to ensure the stability of what remained of the building.

The hotel, housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at the time of the explosion, state-run TV said.