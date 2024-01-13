BOGOTA (Reuters) -Officials were scrambling to free survivors Saturday after a mudslide brought on by heavy rains in northwest Colombia killed at least 34 people and injured dozens on a busy highway.

The mudslide, which happened Friday afternoon, covered a roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco, authorities said in a statement.

Rescuers and canines from across Colombia were dispatched to the scene to search for injured people, the statement added. Mud had completely engulfed several cars on the road.

"We lived a very sad weekend for Choco, our people feel the pain of the victims," said Choco Governor Nubia Cordoba Curi in the statement.

Images on social media showed the moment a large piece of land dislodged from a mountain and fell on top of several cars that were moving along the flooded road below.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Diane Craft)

By Luis Jaime Acosta