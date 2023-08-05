STORY: Footage from Chinese state media CCTV showed rescue and evacuations continuing in waterlogged Zhuozhou, a city with more than 600,000 people to the southwest of Beijing.

About 134,000 residents were affected and one-sixth of the city's population evacuated after the city was half-submerged by the floods.

In the corn-growing region of Jilin, authorities have set up camps for the 12,550 people evacuated from Shulan city, where as much as 19 inches of rain have fallen over the past three days, according to earlier state media reports.

Record-breaking rainfall with an unusually long duration triggered by the arrival of Typhoon Doksuri in late July has battered northern China for a week, causing massive flooding and disrupting the lives of millions.