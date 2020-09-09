Log in
Research Report: Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market (2020-2024) | Rising Demand for Textiles led by Growing Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

09/09/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the digital printing and dyeing machines market and it is poised to grow by 5,167 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005817/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Digital printing machines.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Emergence of smart textiles.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Alliance Machines Textiles, Cubotex Srl, Seiko Epson Corp., Flainox Srl, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HGS Machines Pvt. Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Roland DG Corp. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the rising demand for textiles led by growing population. However, the lack of skilled labor in the textile industry might hamper the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Alliance Machines Textiles, Cubotex Srl, Seiko Epson Corp., Flainox Srl, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HGS Machines Pvt. Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Roland DG Corp. are some of the major market participants. Rising demand for textiles led by growing population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Digital Printing Machines
    • Dyeing Machines
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44193

Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital printing and dyeing machines market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market Size
  • Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market Trends
  • Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of smart textiles as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital printing and dyeing machines market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital printing and dyeing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital printing and dyeing machines market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital printing and dyeing machines market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Digital printing machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dyeing machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACME Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Alliance Machines Textiles
  • Cubotex Srl
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Flainox Srl
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • HGS Machines Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Roland DG Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
