Research Report: Electric Vehicle Relays Market (2020-2024) | Preference for Bi Directional & Inductive Charging Systems to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle relays market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.92 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005815/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
-
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
PCB.
-
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 31% during 2020-2024.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
DENSO Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are the top players in the market.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing preference for bi-directional & inductive charging systems. However, the recall of electric vehicles over defective relays and related components might hamper market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DENSO Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing preference for bi-directional & inductive charging systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle Relays Market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric vehicle relays market report covers the following areas:
-
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Size
-
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Trends
-
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Electric Vehicle Relays Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle relays market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the electric vehicle relays market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the electric vehicle relays market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle relays market vendors
