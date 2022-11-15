Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Researcher accused of spying for China seeks bail in Canada

11/15/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters, also known as

MONTREAL (Reuters) - A researcher arrested in Canada and charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China made his first court appearance on Tuesday via a video link and sought bail.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec as a battery materials researcher, was arrested on Monday and is facing four charges in total, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers.

Wang will reappear in court via video link on Friday when a judge is expected to set a date for his bail hearing.

An investigation by a special national security unit for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police found that Wang allegedly committed the crimes between January 2018 and October 2022, according to a court filing.

Wang worked for a Hydro-Quebec research unit devoted to developing battery materials that has teamed up with industry players including the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. He was fired this month after about six years at the provincially-owned firm.

"He has his version of things," his lawyer Gary Martin told reporters after the hearing.

At the court hearing in a Montreal suburb, Wang said through an interpreter that he wanted a bail hearing right away.

Prosecution lawyer Marc Cigana, who said it was the first time someone had been charged under Canada's Security of Information Act, plans to contest the bail request, saying Wang was a flight risk.

Chinese-Canadian relations have been choppy in recent years, with both sides accusing each other of industrial espionage. This month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised serious concerns about Chinese "interference activities" in Canada in a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to a source.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.31% 1.37919 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
FIXER INC. 3.15% 1606 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
01:31pHigh interest rates bring winter gloom to Canada's housing market
RE
01:30pChina complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit
RE
01:29pFactbox-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
RE
01:24pArgentina strikes $5 billion China currency swap extension
RE
01:24pU.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF to Jan. 27
RE
01:21pBeyonce leads Grammy nominees, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele
RE
01:19pResearcher accused of spying for China seeks bail in Canada
RE
01:18pU.S. aviation sector calls for 5G wireless deadline extension
RE
01:17pJordan's economy posts faster growth despite global turmoil -IMF
RE
01:14pSpaceX in fundraising talks at $150 billion valuation - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
3Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
4FTX officials in contact with U.S. regulators - filing
5Quantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022

HOT NEWS