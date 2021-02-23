Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Researcher developing potato with greening resistance

02/23/2021 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By John O'Connell

Intermountain Farm and Ranch

The potato breeder with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service in Aberdeen is using genetics from a wild spud relative to develop crosses that won't turn green when exposed to light.

Richard Novy, a potato breeder with the agency's Small Grains and Potato Germplasm Research Facility, plans to plant the first field generation of crosses developed to resist tuber greening this spring.

Novy said potatoes with the trait can also be exposed to light without accumulating compounds that confer a bitter taste, known as glycoalkaloids.

Greening is a perennial quality challenge for growers, mostly attributable to shallow-growing tubers that breach the soil in the field.

'I've heard from processors in Asia. They're very aware of greening and it can cause issues with exports to other markets,' Novy said, offering an example of the consequences of greening.

Novy introduced the trait into his program by crossing the wild species Solanum microdontum with a modern Russet, thereby making it easier to make future crosses.

He learned about the trait when he read a scientific journal paper by John Bamberg, project leader with the U.S. Potato Genebank in Wisconsin. One of Bamberg's staff members had noticed some wild tubers exposed to light weren't turning green.

Introducing traits from wild relatives of modern potatoes is often extremely difficult. Most wild types are diploids, meaning they have 24 chromosomes. Modern commercial potatoes are tetraploids, with 48 chromosomes.

To make his cross, Novy used a technique known as unreduced gametes.

He explained that a very small percentage of microdontum plants gave rise to 'unreduced' eggs - passing along two identical sets of 12 chromosomes rather than the expected single set of chromosomes - and could therefore be fertilized by pollen from a commercial tetraploid variety that passed along the usual haploid set of 24 chromosomes.

Though he's overcome the breeding bottleneck, Novy said it will still be about a decade before the first greening-resistant clones pass through the requisite field evaluations and can be released as varieties.

Novy hopes to soon publish about his greening-resistant breeding clone in a scientific journal. He's already received requests for the clone from other breeding programs, including in Colorado and North Carolina.

Fresh potato grower Derek Reed, of Idaho Falls, estimates between 6% and 8% of his spuds are affected by tuber greening in most seasons.

'It's certainly an issue I'm concerned about,' Reed said. 'We work hard to get our hills set up right and get the spuds at the right depth so they don't do that.'

Reed typically plants Russet Burbank, which was developed in the early 1900s, rather than newer varieties. Nonetheless, he considers the introduction of the greening trait to be an interesting and important development.

Disclaimer

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pGIBSON ENERGY : Keystone XL 'clarity' boosts Gibson Energy diluent recovery project, says CEO
AQ
01:51pPFIZER : Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
AQ
01:50pCanadian dollar holds near three-year high as investors weigh inflation risk
RE
01:50pTerez A. Paylor Scholarship at Howard University Launched by The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! Sports and The Kansas City Star
GL
01:48pOccidental Petroleum expects temporary impact from winter storms
RE
01:48pResearcher developing potato with greening resistance
PU
01:48pDIGIMARC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pRANPAK : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BU
01:47pSBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : to Speak at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
BU
01:47pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Tech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
4Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs
5Tech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ