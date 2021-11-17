Reservations Now Open for All-New 2023 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover is getting closer to its upcoming U.S. on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, giving customers the opportunity to be one of the first to purchase the most advanced and connected Nissan vehicle ever.

Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield® 360.

Nissan also announced today the preliminary 2023 Ariya reservation model lineup, specifications and initial MSRP – which starts at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel drive model. Pricing for additional Ariya models will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022 will qualify for a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase3. That's worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.4

“The all-new Ariya is the embodiment of the new Nissan, and now customers can go out and be one of the first to reserve this game-changing electric crossover,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales. “Ariya leverages our decade of expertise selling mass-market EVs, uniquely positioning Nissan and our dealers to deliver both a thrilling vehicle and outstanding ownership experience.”

Ariya is a cornerstone to the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan and is the first production model to represent the company’s new electrified brand identity. Nissan has announced a target that more than 40 percent of its U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.

Available 2023 Ariya models, range and pricing Model Powertrain/performance/range MSRP1 Ariya Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 300-mile estimated range1. $45,950 USD Ariya Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range5. $48,950 USD Ariya Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range5. $53,450 USD Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control, 87 kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442 lb-ft of torque, up to 265-mile estimated range6. $58,950 USD Destination and Handling $1,175 USD7

The Ariya Premiere front-wheel drive is exclusively available to customers who participate in the reservation program. It includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with unique aero wheel cover color treatment, illuminated Premiere kick plates and a Premiere grade emblem.

The reservation process:

The simple reservation-to-delivery process can be completed fully online:

1. Customers visit NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve , set up a MyNissan account, select their Ariya using the Nissan online vehicle configurator and place a $500 refundable deposit.

2. Customers then select an EV-certified Nissan dealer to have their Ariya delivered to.

3. After the vehicle is delivered to their dealer, customers can complete their purchase either online through Nissan@Home8, or directly at the dealership.

4. Once customers complete their purchase, they can choose to have their Ariya delivered to their home8 or pick it up at the dealership.

“Simply put, Ariya is the EV that customers have been asking for – with high style, extensive technology and refinement at a competitive price,” added Colleran. “And our 890 knowledgeable Nissan EV dealers and Nissan@Home purchase and delivery systems will give customers an effortless ownership experience.”

Ariya deliveries will begin fall 2022, first for front-wheel drive models, followed by all-wheel drive models in late fall.

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,175.

2. Preliminary Nissan estimated combined city/highway driving range for Venture+ model only based on Nissan internal simulation results, subject to EPA confirmation. Actual mileage will vary with trim level, options, and driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

3. EVgo Credit Offer: $500 EVgo charging credit offer only redeemable by the first 10,000 customers who (i) reserve a 2023 ARIYA by January 31, 2022, (ii) purchase or lease their reserved 2023 ARIYA from a participating Nissan dealer located in an eligible market by no later than December 31, 2022, and (iii) register and activate a customer account with the EVgo network within 365 days of date of sale. Must use credit within two years from ARIYA purchase or lease date. Charging sessions beyond the credit amount are subject to additional fees. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, is non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash. Fleet customers not eligible. Other terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria apply. Visit nissanenergyperks.com for full program details (including list of eligible markets). The EVgo network is owned and managed by EVgo, and is not within Nissan’s control. Availability of charging stations not guaranteed. Reservations may exceed initial vehicle production levels. Therefore, Nissan cannot guarantee delivery of a 2023 ARIYA by any specific date.

4. Estimate of up to 5,000 miles for 2023 Nissan ARIYA Venture+ FWD only calculated based on $500 charging credit on EVgo network at an average expense of $0.34/kWh and Nissan estimated range of 300 miles per charge on Venture+ FWD. Actual mileage and charging times will vary with trim, battery and drive selections, options, driving conditions, battery condition and temperature, and other factors. Advertised mileage is not guaranteed. Nissan estimates for comparison purposes only. Nissan does not control EVgo rates; rates may vary across United States and may be different at time of charging.

5. Preliminary Nissan estimated combined city/highway driving range, based on Nissan internal simulation results, subject to EPA confirmation. Actual mileage will vary with trim level, options, and driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

6. Preliminary Nissan estimated combined city/highway driving range for Platinum+ e4ORCE with 19” wheels only, based on Nissan internal simulation results, subject to EPA confirmation. Actual mileage will vary with trim level, options, and driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

7. D&H subject to change.

8. NISSAN@HOME services availability at participating Nissan dealers may vary and is subject to applicable law. Contact your local dealer for details.

