April 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand :

* RESERVE BANK PROPOSES TO EASE LVR RESTRICTIONS

* PROPOSING TO EASE LVR RESTRICTIONS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2023

* ASSESSED THAT RISKS TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM HIGH-LVR LENDING HAVE REDUCED TO A LEVEL WHERE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS MAY BE UNNECESSARILY REDUCING EFFICIENCY

* PROPOSING TO EASE LVR RESTRICTIONS TO 15% LIMIT FOR LOANS WITH LVR ABOVE 80% FOR OWNER OCCUPIERS

* PROPOSING TO EASE LVR RESTRICTIONS FROM 5% LIMIT FOR LOANS WITH LVR ABOVE 60% FOR INVESTORS, TO 5% LIMIT FOR LOANS WITH LVR ABOVE 65% FOR INVESTORS

* CONSULTING ON IMPLEMENTATION OF PROPOSAL TO EASE LVR RESTRICTIONS OVER NEXT TWO WEEKS WITH REGISTERED BANKS