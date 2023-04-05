By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia is confident that a coming sharp jump in mortgage repayments for many households won't result in too much additional financial stress.

"Most borrowers on fixed rates appear well placed for the step-up to higher rates when their fixed-rate term expires," the RBA's latest report card on financial stability released Thursday said.

Economists are warning that a so-called mortgage cliff, where close to a million households will migrate this year from ultra-low interest rates to much higher floating rate loans, could hit consumer spending hard and sharply slow the economy.

The transition to higher floating-rate mortgages will likely see repayments on an average mortgage rise by 13,000 Australian dollars (US$8,737) per year.

Total scheduled interest and principal payments are expected to increase to around 9.75% of household disposable income by the end of 2024, the RBA said.

The RBA announced a pause in its aggressive campaign of interest rates increases this week, holding its official cash rate at 3.60%, having added a massive 350 basis points to it since May last year.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said this week the pause would allow for some assessment of the impact of interest rate increases announced already, but he also stressed it didn't imply that interest rates had peaked.

Households facing a big jump in mortgage repayments will be supported by the fact that they have had considerable time to prepare for the coming increase in their mortgage payments, the report said.

"Most have substantial savings, in both mortgage prepayments and other forms," it added. "Private survey data suggest that when non-mortgage savings are accounted for, borrowers tend to have similar levels of savings regardless of the type of interest rate on their loan."

While most households and businesses will withstand the rise in loan repayments, that resilience is unevenly spread.

"Some households and businesses are already experiencing financial stress, and the squeeze on household budgets is likely to continue for some time," the report said.

The households most affected have been those on lower incomes, including many renters, and relatively recent borrowers who have larger debts relative to income, and have had less time to build up savings buffers, the RBA said.

Higher interest rates and inflation have started to dampen growth in consumption and saving, it added.

"Timely indicators suggest that real household spending growth remained subdued in the first quarter, while information from retailers in liaison indicates that consumers are cutting back on their spending," the RBA said.

