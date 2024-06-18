By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia continued to warn about ongoing inflation risks at its policy meeting on Tuesday, leaving open the potential for a further interest-rate increase if price pressures remain stubbornly high over coming months.

As expected, the board of the RBA chose to keep the official cash rate steady at 4.35%, where it has sat since November.

"Inflation is easing but has been doing so more slowly than previously expected and it remains high," the RBA's policy-setting board said in a statement.

"The board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range. While recent data have been mixed, they have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation," it added.

"The board is not ruling anything in or out," according to the statement.

The commentary suggests the RBA remains extremely cautious about Australia's inflation outlook and that second-quarter inflation data due out at the end of July has the potential to trigger a further tightening of policy.

There are few indications in the commentary that the RBA is nearing an interest-rate reduction, putting it out of step with many of its global peers.

While the RBA deals with the problem of sticky inflation, it is also conscious of the fact that economic activity has slowed to a crawl and consumer spending is weak.

Higher interest rates are clearly having an impact on the commodity-rich economy, and in the area of services inflation, things like rents and electricity costs remain persistently high.

The RBA's central forecasts published in May were for inflation to return to the target range of 2% to 3% in the second half of 2025, and to the midpoint in 2026.

Since then, there have been indications that momentum in economic activity is weak, including slow growth in gross domestic product, a rise in the unemployment rate and slower-than-expected wages growth.

