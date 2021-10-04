Log in
Reserve Bank of India Appoints an Advisory Committee to advise the Administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL)

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

October 04, 2021

Reserve Bank of India Appoints an Advisory Committee to advise the

Administrator of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL)

and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL)

The Reserve Bank of India, today, has superseded the board of directors of SIFL and SEFL and appointed Shri Rajneesh Sharma, ex-Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, as the Administrator. The Reserve Bank, in exercise of powers conferred under section 45-IE (5) (a) of the RBI Act 1934, has constituted a three-member Advisory Committee to assist the Administrator in discharge of his duties. The members of the Advisory Committee are as follows:

  1. Shri R. Subramaniakumar, Former MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank
  2. Shri T T Srinivasaraghavan, Former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Limited
  3. Shri Farokh N Subedar, Former Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Limited

It may also be mentioned that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 provide for the concerned financial sector regulator appointing a Committee of Advisors to advise the Administrator in the operations of the financial service provider during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Press Release: 2021-2022/984

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


