Reserve Bank of India : College of Supervisors (CoS)

As part of the measures to further strengthen Supervision over regulated entities, Reserve Bank had set up a College of Supervisors (CoS) to augment and reinforce supervisory skills among its regulatory and supervisory staff both at entry level and on a continuous basis. This was done to facilitate the development of unified and focused supervision by providing training and other developmental inputs to the concerned staff.

While the CoS was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, it is now being fully operationalised. The CoS will have a full-time Director supported by an Academic Advisory Council (AAC). The AAC will identify areas where skill building/up-skilling are required, plan and develop curricula of all programmes, benchmark the programmes with international standards/best practices, develop appropriate teaching methods, etc.

The AAC has now been constituted with the following composition:

1 Shri N.S. Viswanathan, Chairperson Former Deputy Governor, RBI 2 Shri Arijit Basu, Member Former MD, SBI 3 Shri Paresh Sukthankar, Member Former DMD, HDFC Bank 4 Prof. S. Raghunath, Member IIM Bangalore 5 Prof. Tathagata Bandyopadhyay, Member IIM, Ahmedabad 6 Prof. Subrata Sarkar, Member IGIDR, Mumbai

Dr. Rabi Narayan Mishra, former Executive Director, RBI has been appointed as the Director of CoS.

The full-fledged operationalisation of the CoS will further contribute to effective oversight of the regulated entities by augmenting and ensuring a consistent quality of supervisory resources pool.