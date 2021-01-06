Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : College of Supervisors (CoS)

01/06/2021 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

January 06, 2021

College of Supervisors (CoS)

As part of the measures to further strengthen Supervision over regulated entities, Reserve Bank had set up a College of Supervisors (CoS) to augment and reinforce supervisory skills among its regulatory and supervisory staff both at entry level and on a continuous basis. This was done to facilitate the development of unified and focused supervision by providing training and other developmental inputs to the concerned staff.

While the CoS was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, it is now being fully operationalised. The CoS will have a full-time Director supported by an Academic Advisory Council (AAC). The AAC will identify areas where skill building/up-skilling are required, plan and develop curricula of all programmes, benchmark the programmes with international standards/best practices, develop appropriate teaching methods, etc.

The AAC has now been constituted with the following composition:

1

Shri N.S. Viswanathan,

Chairperson

Former Deputy Governor, RBI

2

Shri Arijit Basu,

Member

Former MD, SBI

3

Shri Paresh Sukthankar,

Member

Former DMD, HDFC Bank

4

Prof. S. Raghunath,

Member

IIM Bangalore

5

Prof. Tathagata Bandyopadhyay,

Member

IIM, Ahmedabad

6

Prof. Subrata Sarkar,

Member

IGIDR, Mumbai

Dr. Rabi Narayan Mishra, former Executive Director, RBI has been appointed as the Director of CoS.

The full-fledged operationalisation of the CoS will further contribute to effective oversight of the regulated entities by augmenting and ensuring a consistent quality of supervisory resources pool.

Press Release: 2020-2021/897

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:49:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pU.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
RE
02:58pCanada's Suncor restarts Fort Hills oil sands mining operations
RE
02:57pDollar rebounds off March 2018 low as Georgia elections point to Dem sweep
RE
02:56pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due October 2021
PU
02:54pTrump administration drilling auction for Arctic refuge attracts little interest
RE
02:54pGOVERNMENT OF COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA : Will continue to work for a prosperous dominica says pm skerrit
PU
02:50pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : College of Supervisors (CoS)
PU
02:48pU.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
02:44pFed says changes to bond-buying hinge on 'qualitative' call on economy
RE
02:42pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money for the week ended January 01, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 scale new highs on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ