Reserve Bank of India : Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter (July-September) of 2020-21

12/30/2020 | 01:57pm EST
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 30, 2020

Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter

(July-September) of 2020-21

Preliminary data on India's balance of payments (BoP) for the second quarter (Q2), i.e., July-September2020-21, are presented in Statements I (BPM6 format)and II (old format).

Key Features of India's BoP in Q2 of 2020-21

  • India's current account surplus moderated to US$ 15.5 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2 of 2020-21 from US$ 19.2 billion (3.8 per cent of GDP) in Q1 of 2020-21; a deficit of US$ 7.6 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) was recorded a year ago [i.e. Q2 of 2019-20].
  • The narrowing of the current account surplus in Q2 of 2020-21 was on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to US$ 14.8 billion from US$ 10.8 billion in the preceding quarter.
  • Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net earnings from computer services.
  • Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined on a y-o-y basis but improved sequentially by 12 per cent to US$ 20.4 billion in Q2 2020-21.
  • Net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased to US$ 9.3 billion from US$ 8.8 billion a year ago.
  • In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded robust inflow of US$ 24.6 billion as compared with US$ 7.3 billion in Q2 of 2019-20.
  • Net foreign portfolio investment was US$ 7.0 billion as compared with US$ 2.5 billion in Q2 of 2019-20, largely reflecting net purchases in the equity market.
  • With repayments exceeding fresh disbursals, external commercial borrowings to India recorded net outflow of US$ 4.1 billion in Q2 of 2020-21 as against an inflow of US$ 3.1 billion a year ago.
  • Net accretions to non-resident deposits moderated to US$ 1.9 billion from US$ 2.3 billion in Q2 of 2019-20.
  • There was an accretion of US$ 31.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) as compared with that of US$ 5.1 billion in Q2 of 2019-20 (Table 1).

2

BoP during April-September2020-21 (H1 of 2020-21)

  • India recorded a current account surplus of 3.1 per cent of GDP in H1of 2020- 21 as against a deficit of 1.6 per cent in H1 of 2019-20 on the back of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.
  • Net invisible receipts were lower in H1 of 2020-21, mainly due to decline in net private transfer receipts.
  • Net FDI inflows at US$ 23.8 billion in H1of 2020-21 were higher than US$ 21.3 billion in H1of 2019-20.
  • Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of US$ 7.6 billion in H1of 2020-21, almost at the same level as a year ago.
  • In H1 of 2020-21, there was an accretion of US$ 51.4 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).

Table 1: Major Items of India's Balance of Payments

(US$ billion)

July-September 2020 P

July-September 2019

April-September

April-September

2020-21 P

2019-20

Credit

Debit

Net

Credit

Debit

Net

Credit

Debit

Net

Credit

Debit

Net

A. Current Account

151.0

135.4

15.5

161.6

169.1

-7.6

273.4

238.7

34.8

322.2

344.8

-22.5

1. Goods

75.6

90.4

-14.8

80.0

119.6

-39.6

127.9

153.5

-25.6

162.7

249.1

-86.4

Of which:

POL

7.3

18.8

-11.5

10.1

29.8

-19.7

12.1

32.0

-19.9

21.2

65.2

-44.0

2. Services

49.9

28.7

21.2

52.8

31.8

20.9

96.7

55.0

41.7

105.0

64.0

41.0

3. Primary Income

5.0

14.3

-9.3

6.8

15.7

-8.8

10.1

26.9

-16.8

12.7

27.7

-15.1

4. Secondary Income

20.4

2.0

18.4

22.0

2.0

20.0

38.6

3.2

35.4

41.9

4.0

38.0

B. Capital Account and

152.7

168.8

-16.2

142.2

133.8

8.4

280.5

315.5

-35.0

280.5

257.5

23.0

Financial Account

Of which:

Change in Reserves

(Increase (-)/Decrease

0.0

31.6

-31.6

0.0

5.1

-5.1

0.0

51.4

-51.4

0.0

19.1

-19.1

(+))

C. Errors & Omissions

0.6

0.6

0.9

-0.9

0.2

0.2

0.5

-0.5

(-) (A+B)

P: Preliminary

Note: Total of subcomponents may not tally with aggregate due to rounding off.

Press Release: 2020-2021/853

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 18:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

