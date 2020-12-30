Reserve Bank of India : Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter (July-September) of 2020-21

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
December 30, 2020

Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter

(July-September) of 2020-21

Preliminary data on India's balance of payments (BoP) for the second quarter (Q2), i.e., July-September2020-21, are presented in Statements I (BPM6 format)and II (old format).

Key Features of India's BoP in Q2 of 2020-21