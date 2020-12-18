Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra – extension of validity period of Directions

12/18/2020 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 18, 2020

Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra - extension of validity period of Directions

Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra, a Multi-State Urban Cooperative Bank was placed under All-Inclusive Directions under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with effect from close of business on September 23, 2019 vide Directive DCBS.CO.BSD-I/D-1/12.22.183/2019-20 dated September 23, 2019, in the interest of depositor protection. The directions were last extended vide Directive dated June 19, 2020 up to December 22, 2020.

The PMC Bank had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from eligible investors for investment/ equity participation for its reconstruction. The last date for submission of EoI was December 15, 2020. The bank has informed Reserve Bank that in response to EoI, four proposals have been received. These proposals will be examined by the bank with regard to their viability and feasibility taking into account the best interest of the depositors. To undertake this process, the bank would need some more time.

Keeping in view the best interest of all stakeholders, it is considered necessary to extend the aforesaid Directions. Accordingly, it is hereby notified for the information of the public that the validity of the aforesaid Directive dated September 23, 2019, as modified from time to time, has been extended for a further period from December 23, 2020 to March 31, 2021, subject to review.

All other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged.

Press Release: 2020-2021/803

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aSolarWinds hackers broke into U.S. cable firm and Arizona county, web records show
RE
11:17aAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : October 2020 Numbers
PU
11:09aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra – extension of validity period of Directions
PU
11:07aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Meeting of the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India
PU
11:06aCanada budget deficit soars over first seven months of 2019/20
RE
11:03aU.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
RE
11:03aCovid-Aid Talks Go Down to the Wire
DJ
11:01aAdvancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
PR
11:00aDollar gains after week of losses, Bitcoin hovers near record high
RE
10:55aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, 18 December 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
5Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ