Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Hindu Co-operative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab - Extension of Period

09/25/2021 | 12:52am EDT
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

September 25, 2021

Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - Hindu Co-operative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab - Extension of Period

The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under Sub-Section

  1. of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS), had, in the public interest, issued Directions to Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab, from the close of business on March 25, 2019. The Directions have been extended from time to time the validity of which was last extended upto September 24, 2021. These Directions shall continue to apply to the bank for a further period of one month from September 25, 2021 to October 24, 2021, subject to review. A copy of the Directions dated September 24, 2021 is displayed at the bank's premises for interested members of public to peruse. Reserve Bank of India may consider modifications in Directions depending upon the circumstances. The issue of Directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will be able to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

Press Release: 2021-2022/931

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 04:51:00 UTC.


