Reserve Bank of India : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

01/30/2021 | 04:36am EST
January 30, 2021

Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation

Act, 1949 - The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra -

Extension of Period

Reserve Bank of India vide directive DCBS.CO.BSD-I./D-9/12.22.111/2016-17 dated March 30, 2017 had placed the The Kapol Cooperative Bank Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra under Directions from the close of business on March 30, 2017 for a period of six months. The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to January 31, 2021.

  1. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directions shall continue to apply to the bank till April 30, 2021 as per the directive DOR.CO.AID No.D-55/12.22.111/2020-21 dated January 29, 2021, subject to review.
  2. All other terms and conditions of the Directive under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated January 29, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
  3. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by Reserve Bank of India should not per-se be construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1020

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 09:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
