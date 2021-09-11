Reserve Bank of India : Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
|
September 11, 2021
Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the Directions issued to the People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) for a further period of three months from September 11, 2021 to December 10, 2021, subject to review. The bank has been under directions since June 10, 2020 vide directive DoS.CO.UCBs-North/D-1/12.28.059/2019-20 dated June 09, 2020 issued under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).
The validity of the directive, which was last extended up to September 10, 2021 has further been extended for a period of three months from September 11, 2021 to December 10, 2021 vide directive DOR.MON.D-35/12.28.059/2021-22 dated September 08, 2021 subject to review. A copy of the directive dated September 08, 2021 is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/847
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 04:41:02 UTC.