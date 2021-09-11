Reserve Bank of India : Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA 0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 September 11, 2021

Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) - People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the Directions issued to the People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) for a further period of three months from September 11, 2021 to December 10, 2021, subject to review. The bank has been under directions since June 10, 2020 vide directive DoS.CO.UCBs-North/D-1/12.28.059/2019-20 dated June 09, 2020 issued under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).

The validity of the directive, which was last extended up to September 10, 2021 has further been extended for a period of three months from September 11, 2021 to December 10, 2021 vide directive DOR.MON.D-35/12.28.059/2021-22 dated September 08, 2021 subject to review. A copy of the directive dated September 08, 2021 is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.