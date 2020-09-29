Log in
Reserve Bank of India : Extension of Interim Relaxation in WMA limits and OD regulations

09/29/2020 | 11:15am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 29, 2020

Extension of Interim Relaxation in WMA limits and OD regulations

With a view to provide greater comfort to State Governments in undertaking COVID-19 containment and mitigation measures, and to enable them to plan their market borrowings, RBI had announced an increase in WMA limit of the States/UTs by 60% over and above the level as on March 31, 2020, vide its press release dated April 17, 2020.

Further, in order to provide flexibility to State Governments to tide over their cash flow mismatches, the overdraft (OD) regulations were relaxed, with effect from April 7, 2020 wherein it was decided to (a) increase the number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft continuously to 21 working days from 14 working days; and (b) the number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft in a quarter to 50 working days from 36 working days.

Both these relaxations are currently available till September 30, 2020.

On a review, it has been decided to extend the above-mentioned measures announced on April 17, 2020and April 7, 2020with regard to increase in WMA Limits of States/UTs and OD regulations, respectively, for a further period of 6 months till March 31, 2021.

All other stipulations remain unchanged.

Press Release: 2020-2021/405

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:14:02 UTC
